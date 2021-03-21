Kishore Biyani-led Future Retail Ltd has moved the Delhi high court against an 18 March order, which sought the detention of Future Group founder Kishore Biyani, along with the attachment of all of his assets.

The order also restrained the debt-laden group from taking any step towards its proposed ₹24,713 crore asset sale deal with Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL).

In an exchange filing late on Saturday, Future Group said it has challenged the ruling by a single bench of the Delhi high court.

On Saturday, Mint first reported that Future Group has decided to challenge the Delhi HC order that was passed following an appeal by US-based e-commerce giant Amazon.com NV Investment Holdings. Llc.

A division bench of the Delhi high court is likely to hear the case on Monday and, if the upcoming judgement, too, goes against it, Future Group may approach the Supreme Court.

Future Group feels the Delhi HC has gone beyond its scope by passing certain orders that were never a part of the prayer or any appeal filed by Amazon or any other party.

Imposing a monetary penalty for allegedly breaching an arbitration order; "ordering attachment of assets and urging detention of Biyani are additional areas that have been entered by the single-judge bench of Delhi HC without any such prayer by the appellant Amazon". The court has also penalized Future Group by directing the group and its directors to deposit ₹20 lakh in the Prime Minister’s Relief Fund for providing covid-19 vaccines to senior citizens in below poverty line category.

“Arguments against such additional orders form the main part of the appeal by Future Group," said a person familiar with Future Group’s decisions.

In an exchange filing on Friday, Future Retail said the operative portions of the latest order have already been covered by the ad-interim order on 2 February, which was stayed by a division bench of Delhi high court in an appeal filed by FRL.

“With respect to the other directions passed by the learned single judge, the promoters (Biyanis) will take appropriate remedies as advised," it said.

On Thursday, following an appeal by Amazon against Future Group, a single-judge bench of the Delhi HC ordered FRL not to take any further step towards its controversial deal with RIL, while holding that FRL has “willfully violated Singapore International Arbitration Centre’s emergency order" on the deal.

The court has also ordered that a showcause notice be served on Future Group, asking why they (Biyani and Future Group’s directors) be not detained for three months in civil prison for violating SIAC’s emergency arbitrator’s order.

The single-judge bench of Justice J.R. Midha, has also ordered the physical presence of Biyani and others before it on 28 April, by which the attachment of his properties has to be completed.

In an emergency arbitration award on 25 October, SIAC restrained FRL from going ahead with the deal with Ambani’s firms.

This followed an appeal by Amazon, which stated that as per a commercial agreement signed with Future in August 2019, no alliance involving sale of retail assets could be forged with 30 specific entities, including RIL, without Amazon’s prior consent.

The Delhi high court’s order followed an appeal by Amazon against Future Group for ignoring the legality of the arbitration ruling.

On Wednesday, Mint reported that Future Group has asked SIAC to remove FRL from the scope of its order that temporarily blocked the Kishore Biyani-led group from selling its assets to billionaire Ambani.

The group’s application to SIAC seeks an interim stay on the emergency arbitration order and removal of Future Retail from the scope of the order till the final outcome is decided.

The cash-strapped Future Group is trying to expedite the deal to pay debtors and save the Big Bazaar retail chain from collapse.

The real battle is between Amazon and Reliance over a bigger slice of the Indian retail market that is estimated to exceed $1.3 trillion by 2025.

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has made India a key focus of its global plans. Amazon fears that access to assets of Future Retail will give rival Reliance Retail a crucial edge in the battle for dominance of the Indian market.

Future Group has been struggling to repay around $3 billion worth of dues to lenders.

The Reliance-Future deal is awaiting clearance from the Supreme Court and the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) right now.

But even as the legal clearances are awaited, Reliance has extended operational support to Future Retail to prevent a deterioration in asset quality.

Reliance has also extended an internal deadline for the completion of the purchase by six months to accommodate for delays caused by the legal battle.

Some of Future Retail’s lease agreements for stores have been transferred to Reliance to ease the burden on the troubled retailer and avoid defaults.

On 22 February, the Supreme Court, following an appeal by Amazon, in an interim order, asked the NCLT not to give its final approval to the RIL-Future deal till the apex court gives its final verdict.

