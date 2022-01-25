Future Group challenges its own lenders in SC to stop being named a defaulter

Future has since 2020 failed to complete its $3.4 billion retail asset sale to a rival due to a row with Amazon

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

NEW DELHI: India's Future Group on Tuesday challenged its own lenders in the Supreme Court in a bid to avoid being named a defaulter for missing payments, citing its ongoing dispute with partner Amazon.com Inc, according to a legal filing seen by Reuters. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

NEW DELHI: India's Future Group on Tuesday challenged its own lenders in the Supreme Court in a bid to avoid being named a defaulter for missing payments, citing its ongoing dispute with partner Amazon.com Inc, according to a legal filing seen by Reuters.

Future, the country's second-largest retailer, has since 2020 failed to complete its $3.4 billion retail asset sale to a rival due to a row with Amazon, which argues the Indian group violated certain non-compete contractual terms the two sides had. Future denies any wrongdoing. {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

Future, the country's second-largest retailer, has since 2020 failed to complete its $3.4 billion retail asset sale to a rival due to a row with Amazon, which argues the Indian group violated certain non-compete contractual terms the two sides had. Future denies any wrongdoing. Subscribe to Continue Reading Start 15 Days Free Trial

Future told Indian exchanges this month it was unable to pay 35 billion rupees ($470 million) it owed to its lenders on Dec. 31 as it could not sell certain small stores due to the dispute with Amazon. It had hoped to use a 30-day grace period to resolve the situation. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Future's main retail arm, Future Retail, also asked judges to quash default notices it had received from its lenders, including the State Bank of India, warning of action against the company.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.