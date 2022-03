Future Group companies will hold a meeting with their respective shareholders and creditors to get their approval for the deal with Reliance, according to the information updated with exchanges.

The meetings will be held between 20 April and 23 April.

Earlier, the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) had allowed the group companies to conduct the meetings of its shareholders and creditors seeking their approval for the composite scheme of arrangement between Future and Reliance.

The tribunal had also rejected the plea of e-commerce major Amazon, which is contesting Future Group's deal with Reliance Retail, part of oil-to-telecom conglomerate Reliance Industries.

Last year, NCLT had stayed the shareholders and creditors meeting stating that no meeting will be conducted until further orders from the tribunal.

This was after the top court in September 2021 asked regulatory authorities like NCLT, Competition Commission of India and Securities and Exchange Board of India to not pass any final order on the transaction, since the matter was pending from two years.

The approval for the meeting comes after the apex court on 15 February granted liberty to Future Group to move the Delhi High Court for seeking nod to proceed with the NCLT permission of going ahead with the proposed merger with Reliance Industries.

On September 28, the tribunal had allowed creditors and shareholders to hold a meeting over the deal.

At the same time in September, in a last-ditch effort to stall the meeting, Amazon had filed a petition objecting to such a meeting by the creditors and shareholders of Future Group. This petition has been dismissed by the court on Monday.

The ongoing legal tussle between Future Group and Amazon is over the sale of Future’s retail assets to Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries Ltd. The proposed asset sale deal is worth ₹ 24,713 crores entered between Future and Reliance in August 2020.

Essentially, Reliance Industries arm --Reliance Retail Ventures Limited (RRVL) had proposed a deal to acquire the entire retail, wholesale, logistics and warehousing businesses of the Future Group.

The deal is being opposed by Amazon.com NV Investment Holdings LLC on the asset sale arguing that its investment of ₹1,400 crores in Future Coupons, which is one of promoters of Future Retail, allows it block asset sale to Amazon's competitors.

