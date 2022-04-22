Future Group fails to secure necessary votes on RIL deal

Mint reported on Thursday that a group of lenders accounting for most of the loans to Future Group rejected a proposal to sell the assets to Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd, a unit of Reliance Industries, due to lower valuations. It said that not only did Reliance lower its offer from the 24,713 crore it had agreed to in August 2020, but it also imposed a slew of conditions that must be met for the deal to proceed, even at the revised price.