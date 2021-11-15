Future Group fires fresh salvo against Amazon.com Inc

The internal communication also said the number of equity shares of Future Retail to be held by Future Coupons Pvt. Ltd is such that Amazon can indirectly hold the same number of shares of Future Retail that it would have acquired if it had directly invested ₹1,400 crore in Future Retail at a price per share, representing a 25% premium on the minimum regulatory price prescribed for issuance of fresh shares of a listed entity under Indian law.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}