Future Group's women workers appeal to PM Modi

“As you may be aware, our company, Future Retail and Reliance had entered into an arrangement through which Future’s retail stores will continue to be operated by Reliance. Reliance has also committed to clear all debts and dues owed by Future Retail to suppliers and vendors. Since we had been facing tough times during the pandemic, this arrangement provided us with a lot of hope and confidence for our continued livelihoods. However, Amazon, the global American giant, has tried to stop this tie-up through frequent court cases and consequently our future and that of our families hangs precariously," the letter said.