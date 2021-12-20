Shares of Future Group companies on Monday zoomed up to 20% after the Competition Commission suspended its more than two-year-old approval for Amazon's deal with Future Coupons and imposed a ₹202-crore penalty on the e-commerce major.

Future Lifestyle Fashions jumped 20 per cent, Future Supply Chain Solutions 19.99%, Future Retail Ltd 19.92%, Future Enterprises 19.93% and Future Consumer zoomed 19.91% on the BSE. All these companies hit their upper circuit limits.

In a significant development, the Competition Commission on Friday suspended its more than two-year-old approval for Amazon's deal with Future Coupons and imposed a ₹202 crore penalty on the e-commerce major for failure to furnish true and complete details about the transaction.

The ruling by CCI assumes significance amid the long-drawn bitter legal battle between Amazon and Future Group over the Indian entity's proposed ₹24,713 crore-deal with Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd (RRVL).

Deals beyond a certain threshold require CCI nod and it is quite rare for the watchdog to suspend an approval.

In a 57-page order, the regulator noted that the contraventions of the competition law have arisen "from a deliberate design on the part of Amazon to suppress the actual scope and purpose of the combination".

Consequently, fines totalling ₹2 crore have been imposed on Amazon. For failure to notify the combination in the requisite terms, the watchdog has also slapped a penalty of ₹200 crore.

