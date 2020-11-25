Future investments will depend on how we solve current crisis: Toyota

BENGALURU : All future shareholder investments and expansion plans of Toyota Kirloskar Motor Pvt Ltd (TKM) will depend on how the car marker will resolve the current worker unrest and put in place a system to avoid similar occurrences in the future, a top company official said on Wednesday.

The company has indefinitely extended the lockout at its Bidadi plant just outside Bengaluru citing volatile conditions over unresolved issues between the management and its striking workers.

“Shareholders have a very clear request to us, whether it is Kirloskar or Toyota Motor Corp in Japan..for future all investments will depend on how you (TKM) will solve this problem," Raju Ketkale, Deputy Managing Director (Manufacturing) told Mint.

The statement comes at a time when TKM has seen multiple disruptions in its operations due to lockouts and covid-19 induced lockdown that has impacted sales and its revival since lifting of restrictions.

Recurring strikes at the plant which manufactures its flagship Innova and Fortuner models is likely to have dented shareholder confidence as well.

Ketkale said that shareholders have stated that they want a ‘very clear guarantee’ and ‘confidence’ that TKM will take care of the problems and avoid the same from repeating.

“We have 56 plants around the world but this company (TKM, Bidadi)...we are facing (a) very serious problem," he said. Ketkale said that other plants may have had some disruptions but the problem in TKM recurred every few years.

The company had declared a lockout on 10 November after workers protested the suspension of an office bearer (Umesh Gowda Alur, the treasurer) of the union. The Karnataka labour department held reconciliation meetings and ordered workers to return to their shifts from 19 November.

However, the company said that most workers did not return and the union tried to disrupt production lines, forcing the management to order another lockout.

The company said that it has stocks to last another month and has prioritised export operations and are trying to ensure that any disruption in its plants are not passed on to the customer.

The covid-19 induced lockdown had crippled sales for most automobile makers since March. The onset of the festive season in October has raised hopes for some green shoots of revival. TKM said that its production capacity is at around 10-15% of its pre-covid levels currently from around 70-75% before 10 November when the first lockout was announced.

The current crisis has added to the controversies associated with the car-maker.

In September this year, TKM had reiterated its commitment to invest around ₹2000 crore in India as a measure to control a potentially damaging statement by Shekar Viswanathan, vice-chairman and whole-time director who, in an interview to Reuters, had said that the company would stop further expansion in India due to high taxes.

The company said that a third-party inquiry will be conducted to ascertain the main cause of the problem and suggest appropriate action.

Meanwhile, the union has said that the company has flouted government directions by seeking an undertaking from workers.

“The government gave directions to resume operations but not for an undertaking which the company is seeking on their own terms," Veeresh Kumbar, the secretary of the Toyota workers union said. The company said that it sought assurances from the worker to maintain productivity standards and discipline only after it witnessed more attempts to disrupt operations post 19 November.

Kumbar added that the agitation is not forced and that workers were doing it out of their own free will. Kumbar said that they expect the chief minister (B.S.Yediyudappa) or his predecessor H.D.Kumaraswamy, who is also the legislator from Ramanagara district, to intervene and resolve the ongoing crisis.

