‘Future is bright for PE/VC fundraising’

The need of the hour is to create more classes of Indian LPs to deepen the market and bring more institutional capital to the table. There are changes required on the regulatory side to incentivize the LP pools for the alternatives industry in India. “This has been the pursuit of the industry for some time now. It has been a process of educating the government and the various regulators that this is an asset class that is very critical to the government’s ambition, whether it is in terms of infrastructure, manufacturing, or capacity building. There are two aspects to this – regulation and a basic understanding of the asset class for the institutional LP to be able to assess it and allocate capital to GPs," said Subramaniam Krishnan, partner at EY.