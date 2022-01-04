Future Retail's lenders send an SOS to RBI

Under RBI’s debt recast framework issued on 6 August 2020, Future Retail has 30 days from the due date to repay lenders and avoid the NPA tag. However, if the loans are still in default with any lender at the end of this review period, they will be classified as non-performing. In that case, provisions would have to be made as if the recast never occurred, forcing banks to classify the account as “doubtful", requiring at least 25% provisions subsequently. “The long stop date for the deal has anyway been extended to 31 March. So we plan to request RBI for some forbearance till then, so that the account does not become an NPA in 30 days," the banker said.

