Future lenders to cancel  debt  recast if RIL deal gets ok

“The lenders have no choice but to continue with the hope that sooner or later, the Reliance deal will go through as there are practically no physical assets in any retail business. The leases are not your properties, the inventories are perishable. For, if they do not go through recast, then you have to enforce recovery and the business suffers. If you don’t recast, then they could have taken the company to NCLT from where it is difficult to come back," said Arvind Singhal, chairman and managing director, Technopak Advisors, India.