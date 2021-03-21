Future Lifestyle may get a lifeline

A tussle over the assets of Future Group between two of the world’s richest men—Mukesh Ambani of Reliance and Jeff Bezos of Amazon—has left lenders scrambling to ensure that they can recover loans made to the Future Group. Bankers have signed inter-creditor agreements, a precursor to debt recast, ensuring that all lenders are on the same page and avoid delays in approvals. Last year, banks invoked the debt recast after RBI clarified that lenders could do so even without a resolution plan. Now, banks have time till the end of June to implement the resolution plan.