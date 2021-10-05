Future Retail announces termination of agreement for 7-Eleven stores in India

“Pursuant to Regulation 30 and other applicable provisions of SEBI Listing Regulations, we would like to refer to Master Franchise Agreement dated 28th February, 2019 executed between Future7-India Convenience Limited, Company’s wholly owned subsidiary (“Future-7") and 7-Eleven INC, and also executed by the Company and Future Corporate resources Private Limited (“FCRPL") as confirming party and Controlling Principal for developing and operating 7-Eleven® stores within India, is now terminated pursuant to execution of Mutual Termination Agreement (“the Agreement") executed among the Company, Future-7, 7-Eleven, INC and FCRPL on 05th October, 2021," the company said in a regulatory filing.