Future Retail averts default, makes interest payment worth $14 mn to investors

"In furtherance to our letter dated 22nd July, 2020, wherein we had informed about the grace period of 30 days for making payment of interest on above USD Notes. Today, we are pleased to inform that the Company has made the payment of said interest for the half year ended for an amount of USD 14 million on above USD Notes. We thank you all the investors and USD Notes holders for their continued confidence in us," the company said in a stock exchange filing.