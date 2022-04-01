Crisis-hit Future Retail Ltd (FRL) has defaulted on ₹5,300 crore payment to lenders due to ongoing litigations with e-commerce major Amazon, according to an exchange filing.

Last year, FRL had entered into a one time restructuring (OTR) scheme for Covid-hit companies with a consortium of banks and was under obligation to raise ₹3,900 crore before March 31, 2022 by way of equity contribution.

"Further, considering the infusion of capital, there was an obligation on the company to pay an aggregate amount of ₹5,322.32 crore to various consortium banks and lenders (who are parties to the agreement under OTR Plan) on or before 31st March, 2022 ('due date')," it said.

However, the company said that "due to ongoing litigations with Amazon.com NV Investment Holdings LLC and other connected issues", it was not able to raise funds by way of equity contribution.

"Due to ongoing litigations with Amazon and other connected issues, the company was not able to complete the above activities in relation to raising of funds by way of equity contribution and also the payment of obligations on due date including monthly interest overdue for February, 2022 and March, 2022 which also remains unpaid as on date," it said.

The Future Group firm had missed an earlier deadline on December 31, 2021 for payment of ₹3,494.56 crore to the banks.

On Thursday, FRL's CEO Sadashiv Nayak resigned from the post seven months after his appointment. Earlier this month, the company's director Rahul Garg also put in his papers.

Reuters reported that Reliance has privately defended an abrupt takeover of the stores of Future Retail, saying mounting dues of $634 million compelled it to act beyond expectations, according to a company letter.

The takeover was part of the race to dominate a $900-billion retail sector that set off a bitter dispute in which India's Supreme Court will decide whether Reliance or Amazon.com Inc gets to scoop up Future's assets.

The March 8 letter, seen by Reuters, reveals for the first time Reliance's stance on the events of the night of Feb. 25, when staff suddenly showed up at many of its rival's stores to take control over missed lease payments.

That move stunned not only Future but also Amazon, which has cited violation of certain contracts to legally block, since 2020, a $3.4-billion deal between the two Indian giants.

In the letter, Reliance said it went "well and truly beyond what can be expected" to keep Future "out of harm's way," as it took "significant steps" to ensure business continuity at Future and make sure there was "no impediment" to their deal.

These steps included financial support of 48 billion rupees ($634 million), comprising 11 billion rupees of unpaid lease rentals and 37 billion rupees of working capital.

Over months, Reliance had taken over the leases of more than 900 of Future's 1,500 stores, while still allowing the company to run them.

As Future proved unable to pay outstanding dues and losses in its retail operations swelled, Reliance faced "compelling circumstances" and decided to exercise its legal right to take over the stores, the letter added.

