Independent directors of Future Retail Ltd (FRL) have asked Amazon whether it can arrange emergency funding of ₹3,500 crore by Monday, in a positive response to the multinational retailer’s overtures to support the Kishore Biyani led company financially.

Future Retail, which failed to repay loans by 31 December, needs this amount urgently to avoid being declared a non-performing account (NPA). The directors said FRL will use the money to repay loans. They also said Amazon is free to engage with FRL’s lenders not to fall foul of its obligations.

“FRL is in need of cash infusion urgently in order to repay its lenders. FRL is required to pay its lenders ₹3,500 crore by 29 January 2022, failing which it will be classified as an NPA. Since you are objecting to the sale of small-format stores, the proceeds of which were to be used to repay lenders and thereby avoid NPA classification, please confirm that you are willing to fund this amount by Monday (24 January) through an unsecured, long-term loan, subordinated to FRL’s existing lenders or any other mutually suitable and legally acceptable structure," Ravindra Dhariwal, independent director, FRL wrote in the letter.

Mint has reviewed a copy of the letter.

In an earlier letter to FRL’s independent directors this week, Amazon had volunteered financial help, even as it warned the retailer against selling its small stores to repay loans. In the letter, Amazon referred to a June 2020 agreement whereby Samara Capital had agreed to invest ₹7,000 crore in FRL.

Email queries sent to FRL and Amazon were not immediately answered.

If Amazon does arrange this funding for FRL through Samara Capital, it might have a bearing on the ongoing legal tussle at Supreme Court, signalling a possible settlement of sorts between the two parties, which have been warring for nearly 20 months. It also raises the question of whether the long-pending ₹24,713 crore asset sale deal between FRL and Reliance Industries Ltd falls through and whether FRL would back out of it. The deadline to complete the Future-Reliance deal is 31 March.

The FRL directors, however, also expressed concern that Amazon’s proposed infusion was significantly below the required amount.

“Please provide clarity on how FRL would actually service its dues and repay lenders. FRL’s liabilities to its lenders’ aggregates to ₹9,119.31 crore for interest and principal repayments to lenders up to March 2022 (including immediate payment of the overdue amount of ₹3,494.56 crore) and ₹2,908 crore for operations up to March 2022 and the proposed infusion referred to in Your Letter is significantly below that," the directors wrote.

The directors also sought clarity on whether such a deal will be legally compliant, alluding to how Amazon’s transaction with Future Coupons has run into regulatory trouble. Amazon is also facing an enquiry from the Enforcement Directorate over alleged Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) violations.

In December, the Competition Commission of India (CCI) suspended the 2019 deal between Amazon and the Future Coupons Pvt. Ltd, wherein Amazon had bought a 49% stake in the latter. The anti-trust watchdog said the deal ‘shall remain in abeyance’ and imposed a fine of ₹202 crore on Amazon, alleging the multinational retailer had tried to ‘suppress and misrepresent’ the facts of the deal.

“It is therefore critical that any investment being proposed is in compliance with all applicable laws, including FDI (foreign direct investment) laws, CCI (Competition Commission of India) regulations and SEBI (Securities and Exchange Board of India) regulations, and that any such transaction should not raise further regulatory scrutiny," said FRL.

