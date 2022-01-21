Future Retail directors send SOS to Amazon

“FRL is in need of cash infusion urgently in order to repay its lenders. FRL is required to pay its lenders ₹3,500 crore by 29 January 2022, failing which it will be classified as an NPA. Since you are objecting to the sale of small-format stores, the proceeds of which were to be used to repay lenders and thereby avoid NPA classification, please confirm that you are willing to fund this amount by Monday (24 January) through an unsecured, long-term loan, subordinated to FRL’s existing lenders or any other mutually suitable and legally acceptable structure," Ravindra Dhariwal, independent director, FRL wrote in the letter.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}