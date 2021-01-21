Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >Future Retail, Future Enterprises hit upper circuit as Sebi clears deal with RIL
In a setback to Amazon Inc, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on Wednesday granted approval to the Future Group and Reliance Retail deal.

Future Retail, Future Enterprises hit upper circuit as Sebi clears deal with RIL

1 min read . 01:16 PM IST Staff Writer

On the BSE, Future Retail shares hit the upper circuit of 81.35, 5% up over the previous close.

Shares of Future Retail and Future Enterprises rose nearly 5% and hit upper circuit limits after Sebi cleared Future Group's proposed multi-billion dollar deal with Reliance Industries Ltd. On the BSE, Future Retail shares hit the upper circuit of 81.35, 5% up over the previous close.

Shares of Future Retail and Future Enterprises rose nearly 5% and hit upper circuit limits after Sebi cleared Future Group's proposed multi-billion dollar deal with Reliance Industries Ltd. On the BSE, Future Retail shares hit the upper circuit of 81.35, 5% up over the previous close.

Future Enterprises stock also went up by 5% to touch the upper circuit limit of 12.01. Meanwhile, Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) was trading at 2,114.8 during the late morning trade, rising 2.91%.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

Future Enterprises stock also went up by 5% to touch the upper circuit limit of 12.01. Meanwhile, Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) was trading at 2,114.8 during the late morning trade, rising 2.91%.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

In a setback to Amazon Inc, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on Wednesday granted approval to the Future Group and Reliance Retail deal.

In August 2020, Kishore Biyani led-Future Group had entered into a 24,713 crore agreement with Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Retail. As part of the deal, Future Group was to sell its retail, wholesale, logistics and warehouse businesses to Reliance Retail Ventures (RRVL).

Based of this, the BSE also granted its "no adverse observation" report to the 24,713-crore deal.

According to a report by PTI, Amazon had written several letters to the SEBI and other regulatory agencies to suspend their review of the deal and not grant it a no objection certification on ground that its challenge to the agreement was before the Delhi High Court.

"It is observed that there are certain ongoing litigations/arbitration/legal proceedings against the draft scheme," the Sebi said.

"In view of the same, the company is advised that these comments of SEBI on the draft scheme of arrangement are subject to the outcome of any of the ongoing litigations/arbitration/legal proceeding involving the draft scheme and/or the decision by any competent authority/competent court in this regard," it said.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.