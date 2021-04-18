Future Retail lenders approve debt recast, await Kamath committee sanction

Reliance Retail Ventures had entered into an arrangement last August to buy Future Group's retail assets on a slump sale basis. However, the deal is stuck in a legal quagmire as e-commerce behemoth Amazon contests the sale. The deal is pending before the Supreme Court and is scheduled to be heard on 27 April. Mint reported on 12 April that lenders to Future Retail Ltd are hopeful of approving a debt recast plan by the end of this month, with the final draft being circulated among bankers for approval.

