Future  Retail  lenders on  the  edge  ahead  of repayment deadline

The deal was initially scheduled to be completed by March 2021; however, it was pushed back till March 2022 as a legal battle with Amazon erupted. Amazon has objected to the Future Group’s sale to RIL, citing a violation of its investment agreement with Future Group that barred it from selling its assets to other entities. A tussle over the assets of Future Group between two of the world’s richest men—Mukesh Ambani of Reliance and Jeff Bezos of Amazon—has left lenders scrambling to recover their loans to the Future Group.