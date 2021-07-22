Future Retail misses servicing interest payment, extends the same by 30 days

"The negative impact has caused us to miss the service of the payment of interest due on the USD Notes (listed on Singapore Stock Exchange) on 22 July 2021. However, it may be noted that the terms of issuance of the USD Notes provide for an additional period of 30 days for payment of interest from the due date, in case same could not have been paid on the original due date," the company said, adding that it is thus proposing to make payment of the interest within 30 days from the interest due date on USD Notes.

