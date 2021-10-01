Future Retail's loan moratorium ends; what's next for banks?

He said lenders would meet again in December to look into the possibility of referring Future Retail to the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) for resolution. “That would not only make things difficult for the company, but also lenders," the banker said, adding that debt recast under the Reserve Bank of India’s guidelines was seen as ‘Plan B’ if the deal with Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd (part of Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries Ltd) did not materialize. Amazon.com Inc. is contesting the sale in the Supreme Court.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}