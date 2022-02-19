Future Retail pays nearly 104.55 cr interest on dollar bond in grace period

Future Retail Ltd (FRL) has made a payment of USD 14 million (around ₹104.55 crore) as interest due on the dollar-denominated notes (USD Notes) listed on the Singapore Stock Exchange, the debt-ridden company said on Friday.

"Further, we would like to inform that on 18th February 2022 the company has made the payment of said interest for the half-year ended for an amount of USD 14 million on above USD Notes," said the Future Group firm.

The Senior Secured Notes had an interest of 5.60% and were due in 2025.

The company, which operates chains such as Big Bazaar and Easyday and Heritage among others, had stated on 24 January that it had a payment of interest due on the USD Notes as its liquidity position had remained affected due to the continued impact of the Covid-19 on its business operations.

It had informed that it would make the payment within the 30-day grace period for the bond payment.

The Kishore Biyani firm also defaulted on payment of ₹3,494.56 crore to its lenders in January.

Future Retail last year entered into a one-time restructuring (OTR) scheme with a consortium of banks and lenders as per the RBI circular dated 6 August 2020, and was to discharge "an aggregate amount of ₹3,494.56 crore" by 31 December 2021.

Amazon-Future matter

The company is in a legal fight with e-commerce major Amazon over the sale of retail, wholesale, logistics and warehousing businesses by its promoters and Future group to Reliance Retail for ₹24,713 crore.

In August 2020, the board of the company had approved the amalgamation of FRL along with other group companies with Future Enterprises Limited to facilitate the ₹24,713 crore deal.

However, e-commerce major Amazon is contesting the deal through its 49 per cent stake in Future Coupons Pvt Ltd (FCPL), which is a shareholder in Future Retail.

The matter is presently in dispute before the Delhi High Court, the Supreme Court and the Singapore International Arbitration Centre (SIAC).

Reliance Retail Ventures had for the second time extended the timeline for completing its ₹24,713 crore deal with Future group to 31 March 2022, as it still awaits regulatory and judicial clearances.

With inputs from agencies.

