Future Retail processes dollar bond interest payment

The interest due was about $14 million on the 5.6% notes that mature in 2025, according to Bloomberg data. The price of the notes jumped 1.4 cents to a one-month high at 86.3 cents after the news, according to prices compiled by Bloomberg. The company’s Mumbai-listed shares rose 5.5% as of 1:10 pm in Mumbai on Friday, set for the biggest gain in a week.