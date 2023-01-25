Future Retail's Executive Chairman and Director Kishore Biyani resigns1 min read . Updated: 25 Jan 2023, 08:26 PM IST
- Kishore Biyani was serving as the executive chairman and director of the company
Kishore Biyani has resigned as the Executive Chairman and Director of debt-ridden Future Retail Ltd, effective 23 January, Future Retail said in a regulatory filing on Wednesday. "This is to inform that Mr Kishore Biyani has tendered a letter of his resignation from the position of the 'Executive Chairman and Director' of the Company with effect from 23rd January 2023," the company said.
