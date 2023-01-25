Home / Companies / News /  Future Retail's Executive Chairman and Director Kishore Biyani resigns
Kishore Biyani has resigned as the Executive Chairman and Director of debt-ridden Future Retail Ltd, effective 23 January, Future Retail said in a regulatory filing on Wednesday. "This is to inform that Mr Kishore Biyani has tendered a letter of his resignation from the position of the 'Executive Chairman and Director' of the Company with effect from 23rd January 2023," the company said.

"The resignation letter of Mr Kishore Biyani shall be placed before the Committee of Creditors, as per the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 read with rules and regulations framed thereunder," Future Retail said.

Nothing herein should be construed as an acceptance of the contents of the resignation letter tendered by Biyani, including in respect of his submissions in the resignation letter on information handover, the company further informed the stock exchanges.

