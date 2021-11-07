"Time is of the essence and the Commission should act immediately. Any delay would result in severe repercussions," it added. A copy of the letter has been submitted to the stock exchanges by FRL. According to the letter, the confirmation from the Commission will enable the independent directors to "discharge their fiduciary duties towards lakhs of small public shareholders of FRL, lenders and creditors of FRL and to protect public interest". The approval given by the Commission does not hold good due to the concealment and misrepresentation and false representations made by Amazon, as per the seven-page letter written to CCI Chairman Ashok Kumar Gupta. The independent directors have also requested CCI to stop Amazon from "perpetuating its evil non-desirable designs" to make FRL bankrupt and jeopardise ₹30,000 crore of debt extended by public sector banks to Future group.

