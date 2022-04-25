Future Retail’s fate lies entangled in legal quagmire

Given the circumstances, the sooner the case is admitted to the National Company Law Tribunal, the better it is for Future and its lenders, legal experts said. Since the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) is a special legislation, it will take precedence over other ongoing litigation. They believe that this would lead to a more focused resolution approach than the multi-pronged legal battle over the assets of the Kishore Biyani-led retailer.

