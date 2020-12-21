Future Retail says reviewing Delhi High Court order, Amazon welcomes verdict

An Amazon spokesperson welcomed the order. In an emailed statement, the spokesperson said: "We welcome the verdict of the Hon’ble High Court of Delhi rejecting the interim injunction sought by Future Retail and their claim that the Emergency Arbitrator process is invalid under Indian law." In 2019, Amazon had agreed to purchase 49 per cent of one of Future's unlisted firms -- Future Coupons Ltd -- with the right to buy into flagship Future Retail Ltd after a period of three to ten years. Future Coupons holds 7.3 per cent equity in BSE-listed Future Retail Ltd, which operates popular supermarket and hypermarket chains such as Big Bazaar, through convertible warrants.