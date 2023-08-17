comScore
Future Retail seeks NCLT extension of insolvency deadline until September 15
The Resolution Professional (RP) of Future Retail Ltd has sought an extension until September 15 from the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) to finalise the company's Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) of the company. The RP filed an application with the Mumbai NCLT bench, requesting the exclusion of a 29-day period from the CIRP timeline.

A regulatory filing said,  "The Resolution Professional of Future Retail Limited (FRL) has filed an application before National Company Law Tribunal, Mumbai seeking exclusion of a period of 29 days from CIRP of FRL, and consequent extension from August 17, 2023 to September 15, 2023 for concluding the CIRP of FRL." 

If approved, this would be a third extension for FRL which, according to some reports, is struggling to attract a buyer despite changes in the bid conditions.

Earlier, extension of deadline

In July 2022, NCLT initiated CIRP against Future Retail Ltd (FRL) due to loan default. NCLT granted FRL a 90-day CIRP extension until July 15, 2023. Recently, NCLT extended the deadline to August 17, 2023, considering FRL's plea to exclude 33 days from the timeline. The Insolvency & Bankruptcy Code sets a 330-day limit for CIRP, encompassing litigation periods.

As per Section 12(1) of the Code, CIRP shall be completed within a period of 180 days from the date of initiation.

However, NCLT may grant a one-time extension of 90 days. The maximum time within which CIRP must be completed, including any extension or litigation period, is 330 days.

Earlier, FRL had said it had received six bids from prospective buyers by May 15, which was the last date for submission of resolution plans.

The deadline for submission of resolution plans was May 15, 2023, for 48 companies, which were in the final list of 'Eligible Prospective Resolution Applicants'. This has happened despite FRL lenders coming with revised Expressions of Interest (EoIs) and inviting fresh bids after dividing its assets into clusters.

Future Retail has a debt of around 30,000 crore and the company is going through CIRP.

(With agency inputs)

