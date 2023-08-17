Future Retail seeks NCLT extension of insolvency deadline until September 15

The Resolution Professional (RP) of Future Retail Ltd has sought an extension until September 15 from the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) to finalise the company's Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) of the company. The RP filed an application with the Mumbai NCLT bench, requesting the exclusion of a 29-day period from the CIRP timeline.

