Future Retail seeks two weeks from SC to settle with lenders

MUMBAI: Kishore Biyani's Future Retail has sought two weeks from the Supreme Court to settle with lenders the issue of clearing dues and avoid being tagged a non-performing asset.

Chief Justice N V Ramana on Wednesday said, “We adjourn the matter pertaining to the meeting of lenders and Future Group along with Amazon." The apex court, however, did not give the next date of hearing.

Harish Salve, counsel representing cash-strapped company, asked the top court if Future Group can be given two weeks to settle and discuss a plan with lenders which could potentially turn around the company, since Amazon and Reliance Industries have already offered bailouts.

The counsel for Reserve Bank of India (RBI) proposed allowing open bids by Amazon and Reliance Industries Ltd for the debt-laden company's assets.

Lenders to Future Retail, meanwhile, have started classifying some of the accounts of Future group as non-performing. They said they would be required under norms by RBI to provision for non-payment of up to ₹8000 crore on account of default.

Future Retail had missed the first deadline to repay ₹3,494 crore. A 30-day grace period for clearing the dues expired on 29 January, which prompted the independent directors of the company to write to Amazon seeking a bailout.

However, last month, Future Retail Ltd formally rejected Amazon’s offer of financial support, saying its asset valuation at ₹7,000 crore is lower than that offered by Reliance Industries Ltd and that it falls far short of what the Indian retailer needs to pay lenders in the absence of any fresh rework on Amazon’s proposal.

Future Retail’s directors have said that the company needs ₹12,027 crore for honouring its debt to lenders and vendors up to March 2022.

It can now avoid recovery proceedings from its lenders or a reference to the bankruptcy court through a Supreme Court order directing the RBI to extend further the 30-day regulatory grace period.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.