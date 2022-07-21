MUMBAI : The Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on Wednesday ordered bankruptcy proceedings against debt-ridden Future Retail Ltd and named an interim resolution professional for the Kishore Biyani-led company.

The tribunal, which allowed the insolvency petition filed by Bank of India, also dismissed an intervention application filed by Amazon opposing insolvency proceedings on the grounds that it scuttles its rights. The bench appointed Vijay Kumar Iyer as the interim resolution professional.

“The existence of debt and default has been proved; therefore, we hereby admit this company petition," a bench of justices Shyam Babu Gautam and Pradeep Narhari Deshmukh said. The bench had reserved its orders on 27 June.

“As per Para 285 of the EA (emergency arbitration) order, there is no injunction against the lenders from exercising their contractual rights or statutory rights. Further, the banks are exercising their statutory rights in accordance with law as they are not a party to the arbitration proceedings," the NCLT order said.

Amazon is expected to challenge the order in the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT).

Future Retail owes more than ₹15,000 crore to its creditors led by Bank of India, which alone has dues of ₹856.10 crore. The bank, on 14 April, moved NCLT over non-payment of dues under the terms of their framework agreement.

Under Section 7 of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), the initiation of insolvency proceedings marks the beginning of the moratorium, when other enforcement actions and legal proceedings are paused till the resolution.

“This bench hereby prohibits the institution of suits or continuation of pending suits or proceedings against the corporate debtor, including the execution of any judgement, decree or order in any court of law, tribunal, arbitration panel or other authority, transferring, encumbering, alienating or disposing of by the corporate debtor any of its assets or any legal right or beneficial interest," the NCLT order said.

“Proceedings initiated by Amazon against FRL before SIAC (Singapore International Arbitration Centre) also ought to be stayed; otherwise, any award passed by SIAC may be in conflict with the Indian law," said Sandeep Bajaj, managing partner, PSL Advocates and Solicitors.

Bajaj also added that unless NCLAT interferes with the order, financial creditors will form the committee of creditors, which will drive the process.

According to Tarun Agarwal, co-founder and head of law firm TBA Legal, Amazon can challenge the rejection of its application before NCLAT under Sections 61 and 65 of IBC. Section 65 deals with the provisions relating to the penalty for fraudulent or malicious initiation of proceedings. The adjudicating authority can impose a penalty.

“It is also noteworthy that since the moratorium imposed under Section 14 of the IBC does not have an extra-territorial jurisdiction, any foreign seated arbitration against FRL may continue. However, the limitation under the current legal framework is that any award passed in such an arbitration proceeding will not be enforceable against FRL by Indian courts," Agarwal said.

Amazon, in its plea, alleged collusion by lenders; however, the NCLT dismissed the allegation as ‘baseless’.

“Allegation of collusion of the lenders with the corporate debtor and MDA (Mukesh Dhirubhai Ambani) group seems to be baseless since, at the time of voting by the secured creditors, the financial creditor and the other lenders had opposed the scheme of arrangement; same has been admitted by the intervenor himself. The onus to prove the existence of fraud is on the party alleging the same, and in the present case, the applicant had miserably failed to establish the same," NCLT said.