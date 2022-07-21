Future Retail to enter insolvency

“Allegation of collusion of the lenders with the corporate debtor and MDA (Mukesh Dhirubhai Ambani) group seems to be baseless since, at the time of voting by the secured creditors, the financial creditor and the other lenders had opposed the scheme of arrangement; same has been admitted by the intervenor himself. The onus to prove the existence of fraud is on the party alleging the same, and in the present case, the applicant had miserably failed to establish the same," NCLT said.