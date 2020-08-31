Future-RIL deal protects banks from a $2.2-bn hit

The company said it was originally due to make the interest payment on its 5.6% 2025 dollar notes on 22 July, which it missed. “Due to the lockdown imposed to restrict the spread of the pandemic and consequently restricted operations of the company, the liquidity position has been affected causing us to miss the service of the payment of interest due on the USO Notes (listed on Singapore Stock Exchange) on 22 July 2020. The terms of issuance of the USO Notes provide for an additional period of 30 days for payment of interest from the due date, in case the same could not have been paid on the original due date," according to a filing by Future Retail.