Future, RIL to fight arbitration verdict

“Prima facie, RIL’s contention is that Amazon is acting in an arbitrary and unfair manner when it insisted that RIL be included as a restricted entity when it agreed to invest in Future Coupons in 2019," said one of the three people cited above. “Amazon is well aware that Future group’s cash position was not good, but despite that, it effectively blocked Future from raising money from names which Amazon was not comfortable with. This is malicious in nature, which both RIL and Future would challenge in Indian court(s)," the first person cited above added.