Future set to seal the deal with Reliance today

The board will meet on 29 August “to consider and evaluate proposals to raise funds by way of issuance of bonds, including debentures, non-convertible debt instruments, securities and/or, any other instruments , securities such as private placement or any other permissible mode or any combination thereof, as may be decided by the board and subject to such statutory or regulatory approvals as may be necessary, including the approval of the shareholders of the company, wherever required", FEL said in a notice to stock exchanges on Wednesday. FEL is the group’s back-end infrastructure arm.