MUMBAI : Kishore Biyani and his family, the promoters of the debt-laden Future Group, are in talks with Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) to sell the group’s supply chain and logistics businesses, two people aware of the matter said. The Biyani family is also in separate talks with at least three large investors, including Azim Premji’s Premji Invest and billionaire investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala to sell Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd, the people said on condition of anonymity.

Amazon had put up a stiff legal challenge to Future Retail’s ₹24,713 crore asset sale to RIL in 2020 since its 49% ownership of Future Coupons Pvt. Ltd, a promoter of FRL, entitled it to veto the asset sale to specified entities, including RIL. However, Future Coupons is not a promoter of Biyani’s logistics, warehousing and lifestyle businesses, and Biyani is free to sell these businesses to any buyer.

“RIL has expressed interest in acquiring the entire warehouse and logistics business of Future Group in a fresh deal," one of the two people cited above said on condition of anonymity.

Future Group’s logistics and warehousing businesses are primarily housed under two subsidiaries—Future Supply Chain Solutions Ltd and Future Market Networks Ltd. Both could be sold to RIL, the first person said, adding that since RIL has taken control of 900-odd Big Bazaar stores, the acquisition of Future’s logistics and warehousing businesses will help RIL reopen stores and also fulfil supply chain requirements of RIL’s own stores.

Future Supply Chain Solutions has 58 distribution centres with a total warehouse space of 6.75 million sq. ft. Ritvika Trading Pvt. Ltd, along with family members of Biyani, hold 22.62% as promoters in Future Supply Chain Solutions. In Future Market Networks, 71.57% stake is held by promoters, of which Future Corporate Resources Pvt. Ltd owns 71.47%.

Future Group, which owes around ₹25,000 crore to 28-odd creditors is also in talks to sell its lifestyle fashions business to Premji Invest, Jhunjhunwala and another unnamed investor.

“According to the ongoing deal discussions, while at least three entities, including private equity and high net worth individuals, are looking to buy the entire promoter holding from Biyani in Future Lifestyle and his family members and associate promoter group firms of Future Lifestyle, some of the lenders to Future Group may also acquire an equity stake in Future Lifestyle in lieu of part of their dues," the person cited above said.

Out of Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd’s total 20.39% promoter holding, Ryka Commercial Ventures Pvt. Ltd holds 18.39%, RSCL Trading Pvt. Ltd has 1.89%, and the rest is held by Biyani family members.

A similar asset sale is being explored by Future Group’s promoters for Future Consumer Ltd. The valuation for these deals is yet to be agreed upon. If all goes well, the sale of these businesses may be completed within six months, the person cited above said.

Emails sent to a spokesperson for Future Group and its promoters did not elicit any response. Emails sent to Premji Invest, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala and RIL too remained unanswered.

In August 2020, RIL agreed to buy Future Group’s retail, wholesale, logistics and warehouse assets on a slump sale basis. Future Retail owns Future’s large-format retail stores Big Bazaar as well as small-format retail setups such as EasyDay, Nilgiris and Heritage Fresh. The deal was supposed to go through a scheme of amalgamation, in which the assets of 19 Future Group firms were to be folded into Future Group flagship Future Enterprises Ltd, which in turn was to be bought out by two RIL subsidiaries. The deal met with stiff resistance from Amazon, and finally, RIL scrapped the deal in April after Future Retail’s lenders rejected the scheme saying RIL had lowered its offer from the original valuation of $3.2 billion to around $2 billion.

On 30 May, Mint reported that lenders to cash-strapped Future Group are exploring the possibility of invoking personal guarantees of the promoter Biyani family to recover unpaid loans given to group companies.

Promoter Kishore Biyani and some of his family members have pledged personal assets, including real estate holdings, to secure loans of ₹10,216.77 crore for group companies and ₹1,441 crore for Future Retail.

The lenders are likely to conduct a forensic audit of the Future Group. Depending on the outcome, they will decide whether to initiate a wilful defaulter tag against Biyani or not, the report said.

Biyani family members and entities that have pledged personal assets (and hold promoter stakes in Future Lifestyle, Future Consumer, Future Supply Chain and Future Market Networks) include Laxminarayan Biyani, Ashni Biyani, Vivek Biyani, Sunil Biyani, Rakesh Biyani, Anil Biyani, Gopikishan Biyani, Vijay Biyani and Akar Estate and Finance Pvt. Ltd.

Future Group’s lenders include Union Bank of India, Bank of India, Bank of Baroda and State Bank of India, Axis Bank and many other lenders.