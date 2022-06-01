Future dials RIL for logistics; Premji & others for fashion biz

In August 2020, RIL agreed to buy Future Group’s retail, wholesale, logistics and warehouse assets on a slump sale basis. Future Retail owns Future’s large-format retail stores Big Bazaar as well as small-format retail setups such as EasyDay, Nilgiris and Heritage Fresh. The deal was supposed to go through a scheme of amalgamation, in which the assets of 19 Future Group firms were to be folded into Future Group flagship Future Enterprises Ltd, which in turn was to be bought out by two RIL subsidiaries. The deal met with stiff resistance from Amazon, and finally, RIL scrapped the deal in April after Future Retail’s lenders rejected the scheme saying RIL had lowered its offer from the original valuation of $3.2 billion to around $2 billion.