Future to pay missed interest by Monday

On 22 July, Future Retail informed stock exchanges that it had missed paying $14 million (approximately ₹105 crore) interest due on bonds worth $500 million due in 2025, which it had raised in January. To be sure, the miss did not constitute a default, as the terms of the bonds allow for a 30-day grace period; if the company still does not make the payment by then, it will be classified as default.