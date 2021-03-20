Future-Reliance deal: Biyani-led firm moves Delhi HC against restraining order

On 18 March, the Delhi High Court directed Kishore Biyani-led Future Retail not to take further action in relation to the deal with Reliance Industries. Justice J R Midha had rejected all the objections raised by Future Group and imposed a cost of ₹20 lakh on the Future Group and its directors. He directed them to deposit the amount in Prime Minister's Relief Fund within two weeks for being used for providing COVID-19 vaccination to senior citizens of Below Poverty Line (BPL) category of Delhi.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}