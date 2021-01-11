Future-RIL deal: Amazon writes to Sebi again, urges it to suspend the review

In October, SIAC had passed an interim award in favour of Amazon with a single-judge bench of V K Rajah barring FRL from taking any step to dispose of or encumber its assets or issuing any securities to secure any funding from a restricted party. In its most recent letter, Amazon reiterated that FRL continues to be “expressly injuncted and restrained" by the interim award and is barred from taking any steps in furtherance of the transaction, including filing applications before any regulators or agencies including Sebi in India.