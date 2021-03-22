The Delhi High Court has ‘stayed’ the single judge bench order granting status quo of the ₹25,000 crore Future-Reliance (FRL) deal. Hearing in Emergency Award against Future-Reliance deal, the Delhi High Court division bench stayed the single bench order favouring Emergency Award and imposing a ₹20 lakh on Kishore Biyani and other respondents including FRL and FCPL. The court said that stay will remain in effect till the next hearing.

Hearing in Emergency Award against Future-Reliance deal: Delhi HC division bench stays single bench order favouring Emergency Award & imposing a ₹20 lakhs on Kishore Biyani & other respondents including FRL and FCPL. Court says that stay will remain in effect till next hearing — ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2021

Future Retail Ltd (FRL) had challenged the Delhi high court’s 18 March order that directed the attachment of founder Kishore Biyani’s assets and his possible detention, while restraining the retailer from selling its assets to Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL). It had moved the division bench of the Delhi High Court against the order passed by the single-member bench, which had directed to stay its ₹24,713 crore deal with Reliance Industries to sell its retail and wholesale business.

The Kishore Biyani-led group firm, Future Retail Ltd (FRL) has now filed an appeal before the higher bench of the same High Court against the orders passed by a single-member bench of Justice J R Midha, Future Retail said in a regulatory filing.

"The company has filed an appeal before the High Court of Delhi against the impugned order dated March 18, 2021 passed by Single Judge...," said Future Retail.

Earlier, in a statement on Friday, Future Retail had said the order of the single-member bench would have no impact on the ongoing proceedings before the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), which is presently going through the scheme of arrangement between the Future Group and Reliance Retail.

The NCLT has reserved its order over the scheme of arrangement that entails the consolidation of Future Group's retail and wholesale and transferring it to Reliance in a ₹24,713 crore deal that was announced in August last year.

The cash-strapped Future Group is trying to expedite the deal to pay debtors and save the Big Bazaar retail chain from collapse.

-With inputs from PTI

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via