Delhi HC stays single judge order restraining Future Retail-RIL deal

Future Retail Ltd (FRL) had challenged the Delhi high court’s 18 March order that directed the attachment of founder Kishore Biyani’s assets and his possible detention, while restraining the retailer from selling its assets to Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL). It had moved the division bench of the Delhi High Court against the order passed by the single-member bench, which had directed to stay its ₹24,713 crore deal with Reliance Industries to sell its retail and wholesale business.

