Future’s Biyani gets an SC breather in tussle with Amazon

Subramanium, on his part, said Amazon was not seeking to send anyone to jail, but the other side must also show some respect to the EA order passed in October 2020, which has now also received a stamp of approval from the Supreme Court by its 6 August judgement as being a valid order under the arbitration law. The Supreme Court’s 6 August judgement held that the EA award will bind Future Group to pertinent pacts with Amazon apart from an injunction against the sale of retail assets to Reliance Industries.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}