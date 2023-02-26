‘FWA pricing to be similar to broadband in the long run’

In India, we see a very good opportunity for FWA. India is very large and Indians are willing to use technology. We saw strong adoption of 4G, and expect similar strong adoption of 5G. Less than 10% of homes are connected, so there is a large market of unconnected homes and we know digitisation is important in India, and people want fast and reliable broadband. So, FWA will be one key for closing that digital divide and we expect communication service providers to monetize on that opportunity. I expect FWA to take a share of the broadband connections, of say, 300 million homes across India. There will be a migration to get reliable broadband from either Wi Fi or 5G FWA. Also, we feel that in the coming years, more and more homes will be able to afford broadband. These factors will define the market in the long term.

