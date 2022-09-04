FY22 gave top India Inc CEOs best hike in years

Members of the C-suite in India’s top listed companies pocketed big paycheques in the last financial year, clocking an annual rise of 40% in their average compensation, the fastest in at least five years. However, this unfolded amid a stronger relationship between their pay and company performance. Both the aggregate top line and bottom line of the 30 Sensex companies grew impressively in 2021-22, at 20% and 40%, shows a Mint analysis. Data also suggests that the overall remuneration of key managerial personnel in these companies jumped 16.2% in the year after a decline of nearly 15% in the previous financial year. It was interesting to note that despite the disruptions caused by the pandemic, the number of chief executive officers in the highest earning bracket of ₹10 crore a year has been steadily growing. Mint explores further: