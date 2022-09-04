Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Companies / News /  FY22 gave top India Inc CEOs best hike in years

FY22 gave top India Inc CEOs best hike in years

Both the aggregate top line and bottom line of the 30 Sensex companies grew impressively in 2021-22, at 20% and 40%, shows a Mint analysis. Photo: iStockphoto
1 min read . 10:47 PM ISTNiti Kiran

Data suggests that the overall remuneration of key managerial personnel in 30 Sensex companies jumped 16.2% in the year after a decline of nearly 15% in the previous financial year

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Members of the C-suite in India’s top listed companies pocketed big paycheques in the last financial year, clocking an annual rise of 40% in their average compensation, the fastest in at least five years. However, this unfolded amid a stronger relationship between their pay and company performance. Both the aggregate top line and bottom line of the 30 Sensex companies grew impressively in 2021-22, at 20% and 40%, shows a Mint analysis. Data also suggests that the overall remuneration of key managerial personnel in these companies jumped 16.2% in the year after a decline of nearly 15% in the previous financial year. It was interesting to note that despite the disruptions caused by the pandemic, the number of chief executive officers in the highest earning bracket of 10 crore a year has been steadily growing. Mint explores further:

MINT PREMIUMSee All

Members of the C-suite in India’s top listed companies pocketed big paycheques in the last financial year, clocking an annual rise of 40% in their average compensation, the fastest in at least five years. However, this unfolded amid a stronger relationship between their pay and company performance. Both the aggregate top line and bottom line of the 30 Sensex companies grew impressively in 2021-22, at 20% and 40%, shows a Mint analysis. Data also suggests that the overall remuneration of key managerial personnel in these companies jumped 16.2% in the year after a decline of nearly 15% in the previous financial year. It was interesting to note that despite the disruptions caused by the pandemic, the number of chief executive officers in the highest earning bracket of 10 crore a year has been steadily growing. Mint explores further:

View Full Image
FY22 gave top India Inc CEOs best hike in years
Click on the image to enlarge
Hi! You're reading a premium article
Start 14 Days Free Trial
View Full Image
FY22 gave top India Inc CEOs best hike in years
Click on the image to enlarge
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.