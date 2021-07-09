G R Infraprojects, Clean Science IPOs close with massive subscription figures

Mumbai: The initial public offerings (IPO) of infrastructure developer G R Infraprojects Ltd and specialty chemicals maker Clean Science and Technologies Ltd successfully closed on Friday with overall subscription figures of 102.5 and 95.5 times, as investors across categories bid heavily for the shares of these companies.

In the G R Infra IPO, the portion reserved for retail investors was subscribed 12.57 times. While the qualified institutional buyer category was subscribed 168.58 times and the Non-Institutional Investor category was subscribed 238.04 times. GR Infraprojects is an integrated road EPC company with experience in design and construction of various road/highway projects across 15 States in India.

Angel Broking in an IPO note said "G R Infraprojects has a strong track record of timely execution, has presence across regions and has built up its size over years which should enable it to capitalize on the opportunity arising from government spends on road/highways. Current standalone order book translates to book to bill of 2.7 times which is in-line with peers while it leads in terms of return on capital employed (ROCE) over the past five years. The valuations commanded by the company are attractive".

As of March 2021, the company had an order book of ₹19,026 crore, which is around 2.7 times of the construction services income. Further orders from NHAI constituted around 87.2% of the order book.

The ₹1546 crore initial public offer of Clean Science and Technology ltd received 1.15 billion equity shares against the offer size of 12.3 crore equity shares, according to the data available on the exchange.

Qualified institutional buyers portion was subscribed 159.93 times, while non-institutional investor’s portion saw a subscription of 211.12 times, and retail investor’s portion was subscribed 9.20 times.

Marwadi Shares and Finance Ltd in an IPO note to clients said "Clean Science and Technology is going to list at price to equity of 48.18 times with a market cap of Rs.9,559.7 crore, while its peers namely Vinati Organics and Fine Organics are trading at 77.4 times and 75.1 times respectively. The company is amongst the largest producers globally of functionally critical speciality chemicals and is available at favourable valuation as compared to its peers".

Clean Science manufactures functionally critical specialty chemicals such as performance chemicals, pharmaceutical intermediates, and FMCG chemicals.

