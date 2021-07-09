G R Infraprojects, Clean Science IPOs close with massive subscription figures

Angel Broking in an IPO note said "G R Infraprojects has a strong track record of timely execution, has presence across regions and has built up its size over years which should enable it to capitalize on the opportunity arising from government spends on road/highways. Current standalone order book translates to book to bill of 2.7 times which is in-line with peers while it leads in terms of return on capital employed (ROCE) over the past five years. The valuations commanded by the company are attractive".