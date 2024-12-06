SMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 6: G2 Risk Solutions (G2RS) hosted the RegCom Summit 2024, a premier event for leaders in regulatory compliance and risk management, committing to pioneering solutions and forward-thinking approaches. The summit brought together industry leaders, compliance experts, and financial institutions to explore the future of regulatory risk and compliance.

Shailendra Mruthyunjayappa, President at G2RS, reflected on the event's success, stating:

"RegCom Summit 2024 has been an incredible milestone in our journey toward innovation and excellence. The overwhelming participation and thought leadership from our customers, industry experts, and employees have reaffirmed our commitment to shaping the future of risk management, regulatory compliance, and data management. This event's success inspires us to continue driving meaningful conversations and delivering impactful solutions to meet evolving industry needs."

The launch of C-Trac was a highlight of the event. The all-in-one platform streamlines the entire regulatory compliance lifecycle, offering financial institutions a centralized view of compliance, automated processes, proactive risk management, and audit readiness. Powered by AI, C-Trac simplifies regulatory change management and reporting, empowering banks, fintech companies, and non-banking financial corporations (NBFCs) to navigate the complex regulatory landscape with ease and confidence.

Former RBI Assistant General Manager Govind Gurnani shared: "It was an awesome experience attending the RegCom Summit hosted by G2 Risk Solutions. During the summit, G2RS launched C-Trac, which is definitely going to serve the needs of financial institutions and fintechs in regulatory compliance in a better way."

About G2 Risk Solutions

