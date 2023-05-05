G20 sets the cash registers ringing at hotels, travel cos3 min read . Updated: 05 May 2023, 12:29 AM IST
Top hotel and travel companies are licking their lips as a flurry of G20 summits coming up this year promises to attract swarms of visitors, fuelling business across their properties
New Delhi: Top hotel and travel companies are licking their lips as a flurry of G20 summits coming up this year promises to attract swarms of visitors, fuelling business across their properties.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×